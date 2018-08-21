Veronica Mars Revival In the Works As Limited Series at Hulu

Like a phoenix, Veronica Mars has risen from the ashes of cancellation once again. Following a three season stint on UPN/The CW from 2004-2007, a partially fan-financed movie in 2014 and two books, Veronica Mars is reportedly returning as an eight-episode limited series on Hulu.

A source confirms to E! News that the revival is in the works, with Kristen Bell once again returning as the titular snarky private eye and series creator Rob Thomas shepherding the series.

Both Thomas and Bell have long said that the show would be back if they had their way.

"We're still working on it. We're hopeful," Thomas most recently told E! News. Yeah. It's just finding the window where she's available and I'm available is part of the trick and yeah, but spiritually we're still very into it."