The Second Act of Kristen Bell

"I have no big plans for what I'm going to do with my career," Kristen Bell said. "If people stop watching the things I'm in, I won't have a career."

But people are watching. They started watching when Veronica Mars premiered on UPN in 2004, and they are still watching now. In the years since Veronica Mars premiered, Bell has balanced roles on the big screen, like the raunchy Bad Moms and the massive family-friendly hit Frozen, with ones on television where she got her start, like NBC's The Good Place, which has been renewed through season four.

"It's trying to choose things I think audiences will respond to, and hoping that intersects with something that's important to me," the actress said on picking her roles.