The Legacy of Veronica Mars: Rob Thomas' Big Goal for a Future Revival

You can't keep a good private eye down, including Veronica Mars . Yep, the beloved series about the snarky sleuth is still poised to come back to life.

The Kristen Bell-fronted series ran for three seasons on UPN and The CW, and was canceled in 2007. Veronica Mars returned to life in 2014 on the big screen in a partially fan-funded feature film. Both Bell and series creator Rob Thomas have been vocal about their desire to revisit the series about the scrappy, snarky sleuth, now it's just a waiting game.

"We're still working on it. We're hopeful. Yeah. It's just finding the window where she's available and I'm available is part of the trick and yeah, but spiritually we're still very into it," Thomas recently told E! News.