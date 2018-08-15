Feuds, Felonies and a Boat Ride From Hell: A Look Back at The Real Housewives of New York City's Most Dramatic Year Ever

The Real Housewives of New York City know a thing or two about drama.

For 10 seasons now, Bravo's Big Apple crew have delivered one unforgettable moment after the next, whether it's season three's Scary Island, season four's battle of the blondes versus brunettes in a very divided Moroccan riad, season five's St. Barth's (alleged) pirate booty call, season six's leg toss seen round the world, season seven's inaugural trip to the Berkshires (and every subsequent Bezerkshire trip thereafter), season eight's infamous "Please don't let it be about Tom"-"It's about Tom" exchange... The list goes on and on.

We've watched as these women, experts in their craft, have fought over men, prolonged the painful dissolution of their public friendships (never forget Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin's epic war in season three), and taken their drunken antics around the globe—and just when we think they can't possibly top themselves, they do.

And their landmark 10th season, wrapping up with tonight's season finale before parlaying into the highly-anticipated three-part reunion special, has been no exception. Before we say goodbye to Frankel, Carole Radziwill, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer for the season, let's take a look back at their undeniably most dramatic year yet.