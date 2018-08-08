Iggy Azalea Reveals She's Dating NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azaleajust scored a big touchdown in the romance department.

After describing herself as "extremely single," it appears as if the rapper has a new boo in her life! In a series of flirty Instagram comments, Iggy and NFL star DeAndre Hopkins confirmed they are in-fact an item and clearly loving every moment of the honeymoon phase.

Romance rumors sparked after Hopkins, who plays for the Houston Texans, captioned a photo of himself, "My Aussies call me legend," to which Azalea replied, "I could think of a few other things to call you."

When a fan asked if he was the Australian MC's "boyfriend," he responded, "Yes indeed." Iggy also confirmed their relationship status, describing the pro football player as "her man."