Reese Witherspoon Says Throwing Ice Cream at Meryl Streep Makes ''Top Five Moments'' of Her Career

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 5:00 PM
So what exactly was going through Reese Witherspoon's mind when she threw an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep?
"Don't miss," the Big Little Lies star laughed.
Witherspoon smiled while recalling the moment—or should we say moments—she hurled the dessert at the iconic actress, who is playing Perry's mother Mary Louise Wright in season 2 of the HBO series.
Albeit, it took her a few tries since she "might have missed [Meryl] a couple of times", but said "it was good and it was really fun."
"I have to say it was like top five moments of my career," the producer shared.
TheImageDirect.com
Besides her and Meryl duking it out in the newest season, she says, "The stories are so good this year. I think people will really love to catch up with these women."
"It's just been really fun for us to explore what it means to be, you know, post the drama of the last episode," she said.
Other than working with the leading ladies of the hit show, Reese has also been working on her own unscripted TV series, Shine on With Reese. "My relationships with other women have really carried me through this life and I am so happy to share that with other people," she shared.
One of those powerful ladies who has inspired her over the years is none other than Oprah Winfrey. Witherspoon says the former talk show host is an "incredible business mind and an incredibly supportive woman of other women."
"I feel like I am standing in a path that she cut," she gushed.
Shine On with Reese is now available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and U-Verse via the Hello Sunshine VOD channel.
