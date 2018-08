Meghan Markle's Dress Is Back on Sale and Ready for Your Next Big Event

Run, don't walk!

Just in: The cream dress that Meghan Markle wore to The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration is back in stock. After she appeared wearing the Goat Flavia Dress, a mid-length garment with a sheer neckline and delicately frayed sleeves, the brand sold its remaining stock that same day.

This isn't surprising, as the "Meghan Effect" is very real.

Beyond the fact that the Duchess of Sussex wore the dress, it's a timeless piece that you won't regret adding to your wardrobe. The fit and flare silhouette is flattering on most. The length makes it appropriate for the classiest of events (Think: weddings, anniversary parties, etc.). The silk-chiffon fabric that lays on the décolletage adds a feminine and fluid notes. And, if nude isn't your color, it also comes in black.