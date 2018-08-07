Ellie Goulding Is Engaged to Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling are engaged.

The couple announced the happy news in The Times's forthcoming marriages section. "The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon. Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands." The announcement comes 18 months after the 31-year-old " Love Me Like You Do" singer began dating Jopling, an Eton-educated art dealer who currently works at Sotheby's and counts Princess Eugenie as a friend. A source told The Sun the bride-to-be is "over the moon" and has "never felt so happy."

As for why they decided to announce the news in The Times, the source told The Sun they "wanted to tell friends and family first and people won't notice because her name is Elena."

Goulding—known for releasing hit singles like "Anything Could Happen," "I Need Your Love," "Lights," "On My Mind," " Starry Eyed" and "Your Song"—has not commented further on the engagement. E! News has reached out to her rep for additional details regarding the proposal. In June, Goulding told The Evening Standard she and Jopling are "really, really happy together."