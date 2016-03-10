Ellie Goulding Recalls Dating Niall Horan and Addresses Ed Sheeran Dating Rumors

Ellie Goulding wants to set the record straight about her past love life...again.
The 29-year-old "Love Me like You Do" singer talked to Seventeen magazine, which features her on the cover of its April 2016 issue, about her past relationship with One Direction member Niall Horan, 22, and rumors involving another pop star, Ed Sheeran, 25.
Goulding and Horan sparked romance rumors in 2013 and dated briefly. They reunited in December at 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2015.
"We're still friends," she told Seventeen. "We went on a few dates, and it was really fun. He's a really, really lovely guy. He's got the biggest sense of humor, he's very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry."
Goulding and Sheeran sparked romance rumors in 2013 when they were seen holding hands at the MTV VMAs. He later told Washington radio station Click 98.9," I mean, normal people don't hold hands if they're just friends" but also said, "It was going on. And now it's not." Goulding denied a romance.
"We've known each other for a few years," Goulding told Seventeen. "I think he's a really nice guy and a brilliant musician. We've bumped into each other and we've hung out and stuff, but the thing is if I hang out with someone, it's instantly like I'm 'dating' them. We were never in a relationship."
Goulding had also said in a 2015 interview with Elle U.K. she and Horan went on a "few dates" and that she and Sheeran were "never in a relationship."
In 2014, rumors swirled that Sheeran's hit "Don't" was about Goulding cheating on him with Horan. Sheeran later said he never confirmed this. Goulding recently released a single titled "On My Mind," which some fans have linked to the Sheeran rumors.
"My song is not about him," Goulding told Seventeen.
Also in 2014, the singer began dating McFly's Dougie Poynter, 28.
"Relationships have their ups and downs," Goulding told Glamour in an interview published earlier this year. "And sometimes, yeah, I want to be left alone. Dougie is respectful of that."
British tabloids have often speculated about their relationship status. On Wednesday, U.K. tabloid The Sun quoted Goulding as saying she "is not in a relationship anymore and that's been hard." The singer has not commented about the report.
The newspaper also said she told the outlet she planned on "quitting the music industry next year to get over the heartache." Goulding tweeted Thursday, "I am not quitting music, I've come too far for that! Just having a break. It's been seven years since I had time off.... Love you all."