Chris Pratt Joins Katherine Schwarzenegger for a Family Meal

SplashNews.com
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 5:55 AM
SplashNews.com
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are going strong.
The couple was photographed leaving a church service in L.A. Sunday morning. The Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom actor, 39, and Maverick and Me author, 28, were all smiles as they said goodbye to friends, then drove to get Chris' Tesla washed. After making a pitstop at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, Chris joined Katherine's family for a meal at Maria Shriver's home; her brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, shared a clip of the couple on Instagram Stories.
It was Maria who played matchmaker for her daughter and Chris, according to sources. The couple was first seen together on Father's Day at a romantic picnic in Santa Barbara, Calif., al though they'd been on "multiple dates" before then and had been "talking consistently" for about "two months or so." Chris and Katherine "both really like each other," a source told E! News at the time. "Chris is smitten by Katherine and is super happy about how it's going so far."
As time went on, Chris even introduced Katherine to his 5-year-old son, Jack Pratt.
"Maria is very excited for Katherine. Everyone has their fingers crossed that this is going to work out long term. They think Chris is an amazing guy and a great catch," a source said. "They are really perfect together and have similar goals and values. They have gotten serious quickly."
Instagram Stories
Indeed. The Avengers: Infinity War actor "was taking things slow with Katherine at first, but overall, he is not seeing anybody else and considers what he has with Katherine as exclusive. He's not afraid to show his affection for her in public. Chris is doing things differently by not putting too much pressure on anything, but they are very happy so far," another insider revealed to E! News. The feeling is mutual, the source added: "Katherine really likes Chris, too."
Today marks exactly one year since Chris announced his split from wife Anna Faris. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," he said in a statement at the time. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another." Anna later began dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, while Chris stayed single a little longer. "Divorce sucks," he told Entertainment Weekly. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Maniac Trailer Has Everything, From Justin Theroux to Emma Stone Slinging Arrows and Jonah Hill With a Mullet
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?