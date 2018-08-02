Princess Eugenie Is "Not Stressed at All" About Her Royal Wedding to Jack Brooksbank

Wedding planning can be stressful for any bride, but Princess Eugenie doesn't seem too anxious about her big day with fiancé Jack Brooksbank.

"I'm not stressed at all," she tells British Vogue for its September issue, which she appears in with her sister Princess Beatrice. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you're going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's youngest daughter has already secured her wedding date and venue. The bride and groom will tie the knot on Oct. 12 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle—the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do."

The 28-year-old royal also reveals she wants her wedding to be as plastic-free as possible.

"It's been eye-opening," she tells the magazine. "My whole house is anti-plastic now—and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well."