Rihanna Ditches Her Eyebrows for the September Issue of British Vogue

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rihanna, British Vogue, September 2018

Nick Knight

When it comes to the art of transformation, Rihannais the master of disguise. 

The Grammy winner, makeup mogul and style savant is British Vogue's cover star for the highly coveted September issue. Once again, she's a style shapeshifter as she poses in bold textured and ruffled ensembles paired with striking floral headpieces. 

As the final touch for this avant-garde transformation, the songstress gazes into the camera with a glossy plum pout, ethereal eye makeup and barely there, pencil-thin brows—an impossible-to-miss departure from her typically thicker arches. 

While it's unclear exactly what we should credit for bringing this brow makeover to fruition, the 30-year-old superstar has once again proven she can pull anything off. 

Photos

Rihanna and 8 More Celebs Share Their Best Eyebrow Tips

Rihanna, British Vogue, September 2018

Nick Knight

Still, there are some things she's figuring out just like the rest of us. When asked about her figure and why she's the woman other women "fancy," the triple threat answered in her signature candid way. 

"Ok, you're asking the wrong person. I don't know, maybe it's because I'm 'thicc' now. I don't know. I'm about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don't lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I'll lose some but not all. And I think of my boobs, like, 'Imma lose everything, everything goes!' But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut," she told the magazine. 

As one of the biggest names in Hollywood, fans are naturally also curious about her love life and how she manages the dating world. "I get a lot of boy-advice questions," Rihanna told British Vogue. "I think a lot of people meet people and then they're dating the idea of what the person could become, and that person never shows up and then they're just mad disappointed. A person can always get better, they can always get worse, but you've got to be fine with what you met them as." 

Rihanna, British Vogue, September 2018

Nick Knight

Sage advice from the one and only Rihanna. Having been in the industry for more than a decade, the performer has learned a thing or two about letting people into her life, whether romantically or otherwise. 

"I'm very picky about friends. I don't like to open myself up to everyone and so when you find people who are great and loyal, you don't want to let go of that," the star explained to the magazine. "I've been out here on my own since I was a teenager, so these people become like your family."

See the full feature in the September issue of Vogue, available on digital download and newsstands on August 3. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Vogue , Fashion , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rebel Wilson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Alison Brie

How to Wear Shirts Under Dresses Like Alison Brie and Kourtney Kardashian

Anna Wintour, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Anna Wintour Silences Vogue Exit Rumors as Beyoncé Is Reported to Land September Issue Cover

ESC: Selena Gomez, 2017 Met Gala, Best Dressed

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Trades in Pants for Denim Boots and It's a Sight to See

Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift's Summer Style

ESC: Bella Hadid, Bodysuits

3 Celebrity-Inspired Tricks to Wear a Bodysuit Like Bella Hadid

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.