Will Smith Had the Sweetest Message for Jada Pinkett Smith—See Some of Their Best Red Carpet Moments Together

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Aug. 1, 2018 7:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Instagram

It should go without saying that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of Hollywood's best and brightest power couples. He's a fresh prince and she'll never let us look at pineapples the same way thanks to Girls Trip (and Tiffany Haddish).

The couple has been married since 1997, and Will took a moment on Instagram to post a special shout out to Jada. The picture shows a selfie of the two of them with the caption "I just realized...This year we've been together more than HALF OUR LIVES!" 

Will and Jada celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on December 31, 2017, which of course Will documented in a heartfelt Instagram. In it, he shared some lessons he's learned throughout the years, such as "Love is Like Gardening... I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)... Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be."

Photos

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through the Years

Recently, Will made some waves after he said in an interview that he and Jada "don't even say we're married anymore." So then what are they if not married?

Allow Will to explain: "We refer to ourselves as 'life partners,' where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life...There's nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space."

With over 20 years of marriage to their names, Jada and Will have had plenty of opportunities to indulge in some of the best red carpet looks. Keep scrolling below for some of their most heartwarming and PDA-filled moments in Hollywood and around the world.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Throwback!

Stunner in a blue outfit (dress?)! Will and Jada are all smiles at the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere in 1995.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

SGranitz/WireImage

White hot

Have you ever seen anything more '90s glam than this? The couple poses together in 1997, the year they got married.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Baby bump alert

Jada is styling more than just a trendy silver coat in this 1998 red carpet photo: she's showing off her baby bump in a sleek black dress. Jaden Smith was born on July 8, 1998.

Article continues below

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Smooch

Will and Jada arrive at the Bad Boys II premiere in Los Angeles in 2003, but it's hardly the first time the two are debuting their love.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Suited up

Hats off to the couple who never cease to show up on a red carpet in style. Here they are together at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California in 2005.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Wedding

Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images

Here comes the bride

Jada ignored the old superstition of never wearing to black to a wedding as she and Will head to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's 2006 wedding in Rome, Italy.

Article continues below

Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Family affair

The kids are here in London, England with Will and Jada on the red carpet at The Karate Kid premiere in 2010.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Actor Will Smith

Mark Von Holden/Getty Images

Say cheese

Orange you glad to see this picture of Will and Jada together? The happy couple smiles in New York City in 2010.

Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Oh Canada

Willow, Jaden, Will, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together in a family shot at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.

Article continues below

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Golden Globe Awards Couples

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Glam in green

Jada dazzles in green as she and Will arrive at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Instagram

Vacation mode

Everyone is all smiles for a family vacation after making a quick pit stop at the 2018 World Cup.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith

Instagram

Soft smiles

Will posts an Instagram tribute to wife Jada, acknowledging that they've been together for "HALF OUR LIVES!"

Article continues below

Life partners Will and Jada have two children together: Jaden, 20, and Willow, 17. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Will Smith , Jada Pinkett Smith , Couples , Anniversaries , Red Carpet , Jaden Smith , Willow Smith , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

John David Washington Praises Inclusion of "BlacKkKlansman"

Ewan McGregor Admits Winnie the Pooh Is "Loved" in Britain

Becca Kufrin's "Bachelorette" Men Dish After "Men Tell All"

Hayley Atwell Says Winnie the Pooh's Voice Gave Her "Chills"

Jill Zarin Not Returning to "RHONY" But Wants to Be a Friend

Mandy Moore Talks "Strongest" Season of "This Is Us"

Real Housewives of New York, RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York Went on a Boat Trip and May Have Been Changed Forever

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.