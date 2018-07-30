Brian Christopher Lawler Dead: Former WWE Wrestler Was 46

Brian Christopher Lawler

WWE

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Brian Christopher Lawler has died at the age of 46. 

WWE confirmed the news on Sunday.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool's Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away," a statement on its website read. "Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler's family, friends and fans." 

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told CBS News the wrestling star was found in his cell Saturday morning.

"Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived," TBI told People. "Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon." 

TBI also told the magazine an investigation is underway; however, officials do not suspect foul play.

According to CBS News, Lawler had been held at the Hardeman County Jail since July 7 for charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and evading arrest.

This isn't the only tragedy to recently affect the WWE family. WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff also passed away on Sunday at the age of 70.

