Valerie Jarrett Responds to Racist Tweet Controversy: "Roseanne Who?"

Valerie Jarrett is Mariah Carey-ing Roseanne Barrafter the comedienne's racist tweet controversy.

In May, ABC, owned by Disney, canceled plans to produce a second season of the Roseanne reboot and cut off ties with main star Roseanne Barr after she tweeted that Jarrett, a black former Obama administration adviser who was born in Iran to American parents, was like if "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby." Barr apologized for her offensive tweet, then apologized again in a tearful podcast interview. But last week, Roseanne unleashed an expletive-filled rant in a video posted on her YouTube page, saying, "I thought the bitch was white! God dammit! I thought the bitch was white! F--k!"

Jarrett appeared on The View on Wednesday and Joy Beharasked her how she felt about Barr's remarks.

"Roseanne who?" she replied, laughing, drawing applause.

"Look, in all seriousness, as I've said before, I'm fine," Jarrett said. "I am just fine. If one of you said something like that about me, that might hurt my feelings. But this isn't what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night are those families being separated on the borders, or our children who go to school worrying about whether or not they're going to be safe, and the parents who drop them off. I mean, these are the things that keep me up at night, not a racist tweet...racist tweets and profane videos, no."