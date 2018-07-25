Karlie Kloss May Have Just Revealed Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account

Can Karlie Kloss keep a secret? Maybe not when she's celebrating her engagement.

Soon after announcing on social media that Joshua Kushner popped the special question, the supermodel took to Instagram Stories and expressed gratitude for all the love she was receiving.

"My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones," she wrote while in Beijing. "This poor makeup artist is gonna kill me."

Karlie later revealed some of her closest friends she had to FaceTime to share the special news with. In addition to close family members like her sister and grandma, the Victoria's Secret Angel took time to chat with Serena Williams and her "best friend since the first day of kindergarten."

There also was a friendly chat with Princess Beatrice that may have led to a big revelation. While sharing a screengrab from the conversation, Karlie just so happened to tag her handle @BeaYork.