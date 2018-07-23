Pregnant Jana Kramer Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Boy

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are expecting a baby boy.

The One Tree Hill alumna and her husband announced the news via her podcast on Monday.

"It's a boy!" she said on Whine Down With Jana Kramer.

According to Us Weekly, which broke the news, the actress and the football player hosted a gender reveal party in Los Angeles. During the party, the couple cracked open a piñata and found it filled with bright blue confetti—signaling a baby boy was on the way.

While Kramer admitted she was hoping for a girl, she's now ecstatic to be expecting a boy. Her husband is also excited to have a son.

"He wants to raise his little boy [with] respect and kind of do the things that he wishes he would have done," she told Us Weekly. "He's gonna be such a good dad to a boy. It's gonna be challenging because in this day and age for boys, you don't want to be too hard on them, but you still want them to know it's OK to show emotion and to kind of have that mix."