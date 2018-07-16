Finally, Heidi Klum Reveals Her Skin-Care Secret for Timeless Beauty

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jul. 16, 2018 5:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If we didn't know better, we'd say that Heidi Klum drinks from the fountain of youth.

Since her rise to fame in the late '90s, the America's Got Talent judge's physical appearance hasn't changed much. After twenty plus years in the business, four children, a more than a decade of Project Runway, she's as radiant as ever. Finally, we know why.

"I do like a scrub," she told E! News at a celebration for her Ocean Drive cover during Miami Swim Week. "It's called Aapri. You can get it at the drugstore, because I believe it's good to exfoliate twice a week. You know, it keeps your skin rejuvenating, making new skin over and over again."

Photos

Summer Skin Makeup That Celebs Swear By

ESC: Heidi Klum's Skin Must-Have

The Project Runway host is referring to the Aapri The Original Exfoliating Facial Scrub Cream, a drugstore staple in the United Kingdom. It uses Apricot Kernel Oil, Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to exfoliate and cleanse the skin. It's claim to fame: getting rid of dead skin. 

While you won't find it in US drugstores (although St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub is a close alternative), you can find the product on Amazon for $33.

Beyond that, the model says, "I try to keep it simple."

She shared, "I love Mario Badescu Buttermilk Creme," and stated then when she's not on set, she keeps her makeup to a minimum.

According to this bombshell's skin-care routine, maintaining healthy and radiant skin isn't as hard as it seems.

RELATED ARTICLE:  Chrissy Teigen on Freezing Her Skin-Care, Mom-Approved Makeup and Why Luna Feels Pretty

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Heidi Klum , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Shopping , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland's Go-To Razor and More Shaving Products for Glowing Legs

ESC: Madelaine Petsch, Must do Monday

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Swears by This Brow Gel

ESC: Chantel Jeffries

Saturday Savings: Chantel Jeffries' Bralette Is All-Occasion and on Sale

ESC: Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's Makeup Tutorial Includes 3 Game-Changing Beauty Lessons

ESC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

4 Tips for Tanning Your Legs From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Skin Pro

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen on Freezing Her Skin-Care, Mom-Approved Makeup and Why Luna Feels Pretty

ESC: Best Dressed, Melania Trump

Melania Trump Goes Beauty and the Beast-Glam and More Best Dressed

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.