Watch Taylor Swift Handle a Concert Malfunction Like a Pro During reputation Tour

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jul. 15, 2018 5:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Call it what you want, but this concert malfunction makes us respect Taylor Swift even more.

During her second sold-out show in Philadelphia Saturday night, the Grammy winner was trying to perform "Delicate" as she was transported from one stage to another.

But in between singing the hit single, an unexpected malfunction occurred that even caught Taylor by surprise.

"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here," she told the crowd. "It's a nice view though."

"What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket," Taylor continued. "It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I have another flying thing across there that works apparently. Or wait! So there are people talking in my ear. This is so boring for you, I'm sorry."

Photos

Taylor Swift's reputation Tour Celebrity Cameos

As people behind the scenes worked their magic, Taylor delighted the crowd when she started singing "Our Song" and "Wildest Dreams" without any backup music.

Within a few moments, Swifties started singing along and created a memorable concert moment during the reputation stadium tour.

"This is the first night they have a technical difficulty of this caliber and she mastered it!" concertgoer Pedro Garcia explained on Instagram after documenting the moment. In other words, the problem was quickly resolved and nobody was bothered.

As the tour continues traveling across the country—Ohio and New Jersey are next—fans have received big surprises during shows.

Stars including Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan and Robbie Williams have made special appearances on stage.

In addition, stars like Ryan Seacrest, Amber Rose, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Lena Dunham and Spencer Pratt have had the chance to see the show live.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Music , Entertainment , Apple News , Concerts , Top Stories
Latest News

Travis Barker Recalls Surviving Car Crash With School Bus

Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Cheers on Harry Styles at His Last Solo Tour Concert

"The Rundown": Akon for President?

Is Mac Miller Rapping About Ex-GF Ariana Grande on New Track?

Miley Cyrus, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Miley Cyrus Deletes All Instagram Photos: Here Are The Craziest Fan Theories

Halsey Gushes Over G-Eazy in Pre-Breakup Interview

Ariana Grande, God Is a Woman

5 OMG Moments in Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.