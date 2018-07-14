Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Steamy Kiss in Their Most PDA-Filled Photo Yet

Newly engaged couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in full honeymoon mode, even before the wedding.

The 24-year-old singer posted on his Instagram page on Friday night a photo of him and the 21-year-old model sharing a steamy kiss in a pool or hot tub, marking their most PDA-filled photo yet since they rekindled their romance more than a month ago. Justin wore white swimming trunks and Hailey wore a blue and white bikini.

It is unclear when the photo was taken and Justin, who proposed to Hailey almost a week ago during a trip to the Bahamas, did not caption the photo.

"Damnnnn... but who took this pic? The 3rd wheel is so real right now," his manager Scooter Braun commented.