Hailey Baldwin is sporting some extra bling after getting engaged to Justin Bieber.

On Friday, almost a week after the 24-year-old singer proposed to the 21-year-old model, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, in the Bahamas with a massive diamond ring, he posted on his Instagram Story a photo of the two wearing matching his and hers diamond watches.

"Me and bae," he wrote.

Hailey shared on her Instagram page a photo of her standing on the steps of a private jet near the singer, whose annual earnings are estimated to be $83.5 million, according to Forbes. Both are wearing their diamond watches and she is sporting her engagement ring, which Justin had helped design and which features a large, oval diamond and 18-karat gold band.