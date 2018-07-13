Billy Bush's Wife Sydney Davis Files for Divorce

It's officially over for Billy Bush and Sydney Davis.

According to TMZ, Davis filed for divorce on Friday. The latest development in the end of their 20-year marriage comes 10 months after the couple initially separated.

In her filing, Davis cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. She is requesting joint legal and primary physical custody of their two minor children, 13-year-old Lillie Bush and 17-year-old Mary Bush. Billy and Sydney are also parents to 18-year-old Josie Bush.

Davis is also seeking spousal support from the veteran TV journalist, the documents state.