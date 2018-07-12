Let These Celeb-Inspired Looks Solve Any Wedding Outfit Indecision

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 3:18 PM

ESC: Kathryn Newton

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The bride isn't the only one that has to say yes to the dress. You have to look good, too! 

Shopping for weddings can be hard. You want to look stunning without outshining the bride. You want to look good without sacrificing comfort. You want to be chic without sacrificing your bank account. And, you want to be cool, literally and figuratively, in the summer heat. There's a lot to consider. 

Thankfully, celebrities are making it easier on wedding guests everywhere with their inspirational wardrobes. From Kathryn Newton's blush-toned look to Amal Clooney's royal wedding ensemble, celebrities are revealing the trends that will make you standout at any summer wedding.

Shop four wedding-ready celeb trends below! 

ESC: Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shine Bright in Golden Yellow

For the most anticipated wedding of the year, Amal Clooney chose a bright yellow dress—the color of the season. Paired with nude or black accessories, this hue will ensure you're the most stylish wedding guest in sight.

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Banana Republic

Soft Ponte Midi Tank Dress with Side Slits, $98

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Hello Molly

Waiting Forever Dress, $67

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Tobi

Callie Yellow Ruffle Dress, Now $49

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Gotham/Getty Images

Get Ready to Dance With Low Block Heels

When it comes to weddings, you want to look cute without sacrificing comfort. Priyanka Chopra's colorful block heels are goals. They're low enough to dance the night away, yet chic enough to be the talk of the event.

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Matiko

Zuma Block Heel Pumps, $150

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Madden Girl

Clear Trena Embellished PVC Lucite Heel Sandals, Now $35

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Blue by Betsey Johnson

Sami, Now $55

ESC: Kathryn Newton

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Perfect Your Look With a Pretty Pouch

Kathryn Newton's Lady Dior Bag is the accessory you need for any summer wedding. For one, it's big enough to fit your beauty must-haves, cell phone and wallet. However, it's small enough to be an occasion purse. 

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

DANSE LENTE

White Leather 'Mini Johnny' Bag, $380

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Sam Edelman

Chiara Textured Crossbody Bag, Now $80

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Clare V.

Brique Bag, $385

ESC: Emmy Rossum

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Standout With Bright Florals

Want to add some edge to your wedding wears? Emmy Rossum's bright, graphic dress is appropriate for day or night.

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

DVF DIANE VON FURSTENBERG

Floral One Shoulder Dress, Now $257

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Showpo

Whole New World Maxi Dress In Red Floral, $70

ESC: Celeb Trends for Summer Wedding Style

Endless Summer

Berri Slip, $174

RELATED ARTICLE: 7 Celebrity Hairstyles to Wear on a Hot Summer Day

RELATED ARTICLE: Power's Naturi Naughton Uses This $3 Product in the Summer Heat

