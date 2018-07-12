Joanna Gaines Shares New Footage of Baby Boy Crew

Instagram
Just a few weeks after giving birth to her fifth child Crew, Joanna Gaines shared some new footage of her beautiful baby boy.
The Fixer Upper star shared an Instagram video of her strolling through the garden with her son on Wednesday. The footage shows the newborn sleeping soundly in his mother's arm. The home design guru also posted a close-up of her precious child's face.
In addition to Crew, Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines are the proud parents to Drake, 13; Ella, 11; Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 8. The mother of five also shared pictures of her girls enjoying the garden on Instagram.
Even though there's a bit of an age gap between Crew and his older siblings, Joanna is happy to have her children help look after the little one.
"There's going to be quite the [age] gap," Joanna told Today before the birth. "I'm going to have a lot of little helpers. I'm so excited."
It looks like the kiddos are already tending to the new family member. Last week, Joanna shared a photo of her daughters holding their baby brother.
The HGTV stars welcomed their son in June. Ever since then, they've continued to give fans sneak peeks into their life as a family of seven. For instance, Joanna gave fans a glimpse into the baby's nursery on Instagram and recently shared the sweet tradition Chip has upheld after the birth of each child.
