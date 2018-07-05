Emma Roberts' Lace Top Is the Statement Piece Every Wardrobe Needs

Pierre Suu/GC Images
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Jul. 5, 2018 8:47 AM
We're obsessed with Emma Roberts' blouse—even just for the frill of it.
In honor of the Christian Dior Autumn/Fall show and the Maison Christian Dior Dinner, which celebrated the new fragrances, soaps, candles and creams, the American Horror Story actress modeled the beauty of the new collection, wearing a lace top with layers of frill that were cut to form a plunging neckline, a graphic maxi skirt with a ruffled hem, a quilted clutch and black pumps. Combined with her natural-looking makeup and sleek hairstyle, her overall look makes an impact, even during Paris Fashion Week, which attracts the world's best dressed.
Her top, however, is the hero of this look. For one, the silhouette and frills give it a feminine feel, while the black lace adds a dark romantic twist. And, it's versatile. You can wear the style like the star with graphic skirt or dress it down with jeans and heels—the ultimate dinner date ensemble.
Ready to add this style to your wardrobe? Shop lace and frill tops below!
Ruffled Lace Top, Now $22
Trendy Plus Size Lace Overlay Top, Now $47
Ruffle Mock Neck Blouse, Now $50
Lace Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle T-Shirt, Now $54
Gabbby Mixed-Lace Top, $225
Karenza Lace Blouse, Now $242
