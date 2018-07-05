A Fine Line Between Boss and Friend, a Modern Reality TV Producer's Struggle

"I trust you more than anybody here. You're the only person I talk to about anything."

Sounds like the start of an honest conversation between close friends, right? Well, it was actually a semi-private talk between Shawn Booth and his producer on The Bachelorette in 2015, where the contestant (who would go onto propose to Kaitlyn Bristowe) was emotionally unraveling, asking for advice "friend to friend" from his handler. Little did he know the rest of the production team and eventually the millions of people at home watching would also be privy to this exchange.

It was one of the first times in the ABC reality hit franchise's long history that a producer was shown on-camera, creating a small crack in the fourth wall that showed just how much emotional support producers can provide to their subjects.

Now, years later, that small crack is a full-blown waterfall, with the line between producer and friend...