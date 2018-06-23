Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Married

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding isn't coming—it's officially here!

The Game of Thrones actor, who plays Jon Snow, and his former co-star, who played his Wildling lover Ygritte, tied the knot on Saturday in a church service near the Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, according to reports. Leslie, who has been with Harington for four years, is a descendant of King Charles II and the 12th-century castle, which is now a popular wedding venue and private hotel, has been owned by her family for the past 900 years.

The bride wore a long sleeve ivory lace wedding dress, a white flower crown and cathedral veil and carried a bouquet of white roses. Her father Sebastian Leslie, an Aberdeenshire councilor and the chief of the ancient Leslie Clan, dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt, escorted her. Harington wore a long black jacket over a cream vest, white shirt, black tie and gray pinstriped pants.

Guests cheered and tossed confetti on the happy couple as they made their way back up the aisle and drove off in a Land Rover adorned with "Just Married" signs en route to a reception on the castle grounds.