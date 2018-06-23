Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Natasha Dance to "Dinero" on a Boat

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 8:24 AM
Jennifer Lopez may have found herself a new backup dancer—her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's teenage daughter, Natasha.
In a video posted on the former New York Yankees star-turned sports analyst's Instagram page on Friday night, the two wear printed bikini tops and pants and perform the choreographed dance from J.Lo's music video "Dinero" while taking a boat ride with the fam during their summer vacation.
Lopez and Rodriguez have been together for more than a year and often spend time together with all their kids. J.Lo is a parent to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. In addition to Natasha, 13, A-Rod also has a 10-year-old daughter, Ella.
"Yassss you girls rock !!! Tashi is a great dancer! Don't ever let her quit!" user @savylynn3.7 commented on the video of Lopez and Natasha dancing.
"She loves it," A-Rod replied. "Ella as well."
Also on Friday night, A-Rod posted a photo of J.Lo with both of their daughters sitting in a parked convertible.
"My girls ❤️," he wrote.
Rodriguez and his daughters are big fans of Lopez's music; the girls, along with Emme, even danced to her hit "Jenny From the Block" at a dance recital earlier this month.
In September, Lopez helped coach Ella on her singing. Natasha has also sung solo in front of J.Lo.
J.Lo released her single "Dinero," featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B, in May.
A month earlier, she dropped her single "El Anillo," which is Spanish for "The Ring." The song is about her relationship with A-Rod and its title and lyrics stirred fan speculation that she wants to marry him.
"We're good right now," Lopez had said about her beau, in an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 on Apple Music, in response to the speculation about "El Anillo." "I'm not trying to rush into anything, I've done that before, to no avail. I'm a little bit more grown up now and I like to let things take their natural course. We are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time and our kids love each other."
In May, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked Rodriguez if he was thinking of proposing to J.Lo.
"I will say this," he replied. "When it happens, Jimmy, you'll be the first to know."
