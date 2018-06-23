Saturday Savings: Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's Open-Toe Booties Are $20

It's the most dramatic...price cut yet!

On this season of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin kicked off her romance with a pair of boots that everyone needs for summer. The Minnesota native, with a little help from stylist Krystine Couch, wore taupe, open-toe booties with a 4.5 inch heel, paired with a LoveShackFancy tiered dress and Iro Paris off-white jacket for the season premiere—the perfect look for a summer date.

The best part: The sultry version of the traditional boot is only $20. The Paloma Open Toe Heeled Sandals are available on Shoedazzle, a fashion subscription service that Kim Kardashian brought to our attention years ago. The brand allows you to purchase the shoes with or without a subscription. However, if you do become a VIP member, which will cost you $39.95 a month (unless you decide to skip a month), you'll only pay $20 for the shoes. If not, they'll cost $59.95.