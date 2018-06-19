5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Heroes Among Us: When Chadwick Boseman accepted the Best Hero Award for his role in Black Panther, the actor couldn't help but recognize a real-life hero in the crowd. "Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life. So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today. James Shaw Jr. Where are you? Stand," Chadwick shared while on stage. "You didn't even know we were about to do this, did you? If you don't know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee, at a waffle house. He saved lives."

The actor added, "SO this is going to live at your house. God bless you man." James received a standing ovation from the audience as he walked on and off stage. "Thank you @mtv for the invite, and the tremendous love you all showed me, it was greatly appreciated," James wrote on Instagram after the show.

Surprise Fame Monsters: You just never know who is going to show up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In the final minutes of last night's telecast, Best Music Documentary winner Lady Gaga arrived to present the award for Best Movie. After wishing the audience Happy Pride Month, the A Star Is Born star was able to give the cast of Black Panther the biggest award of the night. "It's incredible when the stereotype used to be people of color couldn't bring y'all out to the theater and be able to make these types of films and bring this type of impact to you guys," Michael B. Jordan explained. "So the fact that we were able to do this on this scale, with this movie and this project, means the world to us."