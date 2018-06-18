9 Rules From Chris Pratt, MTV's Generation Award Winner

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 8:04 PM
Chris Pratt took home the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!
The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor was honored for his years of work in movies and on TV during the ceremony, which aired Monday night. Pratt's Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard and Parks and Recreation co-star Aubrey Plaza took the stage to present the award to their pal and poke fun at him in the process.
"Chris has incredible range," Plaza said. "In Parks and Rec, he played Andy Dwyer, a dim-witted but lovable shoe shiner with good intentions, but not always the best ideas."
"And then, in Guardians of the Galaxy, he completely transformed into Peter Quill," Howard continued.
"The dim-witted but lovable ship captain with good intentions, but not always the best ideas," Plaza said as Pratt laughed in the audience.
"And then he showed us an entirely different side of himself in Jurassic World as Owen Grady," Howard told the audience.
"A dim-witted but lovable dinosaur guy with good intentions, but not always the best ideas," Plaza joked.
When Pratt took the stage he thanked the duo as well as his son, Jack, and the fans. He then spoke directly to the "next generation," telling them "nine rules from Chris Pratt, Generation Award winner."
"Rule 1, breathe, if you don't, you'll suffocate," Pratt said. "Number two, you have a soul, be careful with it. Number three, don't be a turd, if you're strong be a protector and if you're smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons and do not wield them against the weak, that makes you a bully. Be bigger than that!"
"Number four, when giving a dog medicine, put the medicine in a little piece of hamburger, they won't even know they're eating medicine. Number five, doesn't matter what it is, earn it. Number six, God is real, God loves you, God wants the best for you, believe that, I do," he continued. "Number seven, if you have to poop at a park, but you're embarrassed because you're gonna stink up the bathroom, just do what I do, lock the door, sit down, get all the pee out first, OK? And then, once all the pee is done, poop, flush, boom."
"Number eight, learn to pray," Pratt said. "And finally, number nine, nobody is perfect."
It was revealed back in May that Pratt would be receiving the award, and before taking the stage at the ceremony, Pratt dished to E! News' Sibley Scoles about what the Generation Award means to him.
"Any time you throw the word 'award' my way, [I am] very, very pleased with that," he said on the red carpet. "'Generation' just really crystalizes how meaningful this is for me. After 18 fast years in this business, I am thrilled to be here and blessed and honored."
