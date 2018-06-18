Janet Jackson to Receive "Impact" Award at 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

Janet Jackson is being recognized for her incredible achievements in the past year.

E! News has learned the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards will honor the singer with the inaugural Impact Award that will recognize her impact on the music and entertainment world.

The singer is greatly known for being one of the most influential figures in entertainment in the modern era. She has not only been recognized for her singing, but for acting as well. The well-rounded superstar is also a published author, dancer, businesswoman and philanthropist.

During her time under the spotlight, she has won six GRAMMY Awards, two EMMY nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award and a lengthy list of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards.