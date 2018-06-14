Robert Pattinson Reflects on How Twilight Changed His Entire Life

The 32-year-old revealed on the red carpet while promoting his latest flick Damsel that "the whole thing" was his favorite memory, adding, "That first movie was great."

He continued, "It was really, really fun. It was a massive turning point in my life. I had an entirely different life after. I wasn't entirely sure I was going to be an actor until after that movie so I'll always appreciate it."

And we'll always appreciate you, R. Patz! As it turns out, Pattinson still keeps in contact with his former co-star and ex-girlfriend. Kristen and Robert recently reunited at a friend's party in Los Angeles, where they chatted privately before going their separate ways.