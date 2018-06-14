How Drake Made That Epic Degrassi Reunion Happen

Kippel told E! News it was "two weeks from concept to filming" for the "I'm Upset" video, with the three-day shoot taking place June 8-10, wrapping Sunday around 5 a.m.

Of the cast's interactions in the video, which quickly became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter after its release, Kippel said, "It could not have been more natural. The energy that was caught on camera, nothing of that was played up for effect. That was how we were really feeling being in each other's presence, so I'm happy it translated. How it looked on-camera is exactly how it felt when the cameras stopped rolling."

Both Kippel and McDonald were quick to credit Karena Evans, the video's director (a 22-year-old Toronto native who revealed she grew up watching the show on Instagram), for encouraging the reunited cast to just be themselves and have fun on-camera. Which is exactly what they did.

"[She] did an amazing job of almost under-directing us in a sense. She wanted to capture that nature feeling," McDonald said, noting that it was Cassie Steele's idea to have Emma fuss with Manny's revealing ensemble, a direct nod to the original series (What true fan could forget Manny's thong?!).