Miley Cyrus Defends Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her "Ugly"

Watch out, Stefano Gabbana, because Miley Cyrus is coming in like a wrecking ball in defense of Selena Gomez.

As a quick recap, the renowned Italian designer of Dolce & Gabbana came under fire this week when he insulted the "Back to You" singer through an Instagram comment.

On a photo The Catwalk Italia posted on Instagram of Gomez wearing various red dresses, Gabbana wrote, "È proprio bruta!!!" which translates to "She's really ugly."

While fans have quickly rushed to the star's defense with some digitally insulting the designer on social media, one fellow star has also been vocal about her support—Miley Cyrus.