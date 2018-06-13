Watch Beyoncé Wish Rumi and Sir Carter a Happy Birthday During Concert

Beyoncéis shining the spotlight on her twins!

As Rumi Carter and Sir Carter celebrate their 1st birthday, their proud mama took the stage during her On the Run II tour with a special shoutout to her little ones.

In fansite videos from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Manchester pitstop on Wednesday evening, the "Drunk in Love" songstress shares with the sold-out crowd, "Happy Birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you!"

Bey's heartwarming tribute occurred during the concert's finale, when the music power couple traditionally comes together to perform a rendition of the rapper's 2009 hit, "Young Forever."