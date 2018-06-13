How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Quietly Built Their Hugely Successful Empire

That meant resisting the urge to slap their name on the tag. As they launched their upgraded basics line The Row in 2006 (born from their quest to craft what Mary-Kate called "a great T-shirt," a feat that took some 18 months) they tried their best to downplay their association with the brand. At one point they even toyed with the idea of having someone else claim design credit. "We sold it at first with no label," Mary-Kate admitted to Women's Wear Daily. "Only certain people knew it was us behind it. We didn't do any press. Our idea—because we had been in the branding industry for a very long time—was 'If the product's good, it will sell.'"

It did, much to their delight. Years in, both Mary-Kate and Ashley still marveled over the fact that well-heeled woman choose to warn their designs, copping to slyly snapping photos when every they spotted one of their pieces. "Anytime we've started a brand and we see people wearing it—and we haven't given it to them—we try and take pictures of them," Mary-Kate admitted to WWD. "The first time we saw a Row T-shirt, an Elizabeth and James piece, a handbag—we got giddy."

Turns out they needn't worry about become just another celeb-fronted clothing line. Six years after the launch, in 2012, they accepted their first of four CFDA trophies (for top womenswear designers) for The Row. By then they'd already established Elizabeth and James, released a coffee table book chock full of interviews with fashion elites and firmly put their lives in the entertainment industry behind them. (While Ashley hasn't acted since 2004, Mary-Kate enjoyed an eight-episode arc on Weeds and roles in 2008's The Wackness and 2011's Beauty and the Beast remake, Beastly.)