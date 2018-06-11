Amy Schumer Shares This Skin-Care Step With Her Dog Tati

Call it newlywed bliss...and great skin care.

Amy Schumer was glowing Sunday night at the 2018 Tony Awards. The I Feel Pretty actress made her first red carpet appearance with husband Chris Fischer at Radio City Music Hall. Amy didn't just look happy—she was radiant in a black Brandon Maxwell dress, featuring a plunging neckline and high slit, and a natural, rosy makeup look, courtesy of Andrea Tiller.

You don't have to be newly married or a bride-to-be to get that same fresh, flirty flush. The makeup artist broke down three tips to help you recreate Amy's look at home, without a glam squad...unless you count your pet as part of your entourage.

Skin Is In: "The best tip I can give you to recreate this fresh look is to properly prep your skin right," Andrea exclusively told E! News. "Make sure your skin is hydrated and well rested. I love using Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Gels ($30) to make sure under the eyes are depuffed and tight. This will give your face a more awake and fresh look, which sets the stage for the rest of the makeup!"