Robert De Niro Censored for Saying "F--k Trump" at the Tony Awards

Robert De Niro had no f--ks to give at the 2018 Tony Awards, apparently.

The veteran actor appeared onstage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Sunday to introduce a musical performance by Bruce Springsteen. Before doing that, De Niro decided to open with a message for President Donald Trump, who will soon meet with Kim Jon Ung. "I'm going to say this: f--k Trump," he said. "It's no longer just 'Down With Trump; it's, 'F--k Trump."

De Niro received a standing ovation from many audience members.

CBS, which broadcast the award show, censored his comments on television.

De Niro then circled back to Springsteen, saying, "Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else. Even more important in these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for—in your own words—truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now."