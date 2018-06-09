Anthony Bourdain Died of Suicide by Hanging and There Are No Signs of Foul Play, Prosecutor Says

More details have emerged about Anthony Bourdain's suicide.

CNN had reported on Friday that the famed 61-year-old chef and host of the cable network's food-and-travel-themed show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown hanged himself in a hotel room near Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode the series. His friend and fellow chef Éric Ripert found his body that morning.

On Saturday, multiple reports said that a French prosecutor confirmed that Bourdain hanged himself in his hotel room bathroom, adding that he was alone when he died. An investigation into his death continues but has determined that suicide was the cause.

Media reports also quoted the prosecutor as saying there is no evidence of foul play or violence in Bourdain's death. Meanwhile, investigators are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.