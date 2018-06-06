Lily James Talks About Her Future With Matt Smith

Lily James and Matt Smith are still going strong and may take a major step in their relationship.

The 29-year-old Cinderella and Downton Abbey actress and 35-year-old The Crown and Doctor Who actor started dating in 2014 and made their public debut as a couple the following year. In an interview with Marie Claire U.K., published in its July 2018 issue (on sale on Thursday), James talked about the possibility of her and Smith buying a home together.

"We want to get somewhere,'" she said. "That's going like, 'Can we go furniture shopping?' We bought a rug...and I love getting flowers and making things look nice."