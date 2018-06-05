Hilary Duff Shares Matthew Koma Relationship Update: Has Her Mom Approved?

Hilary Duff is head over heels in love with her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma.

The pair got back together for a third time last year, and it's been nothing but smooth sailing for the Younger star, 30, and Koma, 31, ever since. E! News recently caught up with Hilary on the red carpet, and had nothing but wonderful things to say about her beau.

"I got a really nice guy," the former child star gushed. "He's so great."

Over the weekend, Duff threw a bowling-themed birthday celebration for Koma, which her mom also attended. (No surprise here, Hilary's mama is a big fan of the man her daughter comes home to every day.)