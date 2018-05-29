The Bachelorette's Garrett Yrigoyen Under Fire for Alleged Instagram Activity

The Bachelorette contestant Garrett Yrigoyen is receiving major backlash today, hours after the show's season 14 premiere, over his alleged Instagram activity.

Screenshots recently shared online by former Bachelor contestant Ashely Spivey show that Garrett's Instagram account liked several offensive posts, including posts that mock Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and the trans community.

That Instagram account has since been deleted, but it appears that Garrett started a new one. On May 27, the Instagram account @garrett.yrigoyen posted a photo of Garrett and a pal with the caption, "Throwback since my old account got hacked."

Garrett, a 29-year-old medical sales representative, became an early frontrunner for Becca Kufrin's heart on the season 14 premiere, receiving the First Impression Rose shortly after arriving in a minivan during Monday's episode.