Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Date Revealed

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set to tie the knot very soon!

The former Game of Thrones co-stars are getting married on June 23 in Scotland, according to BBC News. "A 23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire. The actress's father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency," the outlet reports.

Back in Sept. 2017, the couple's engagement was announced in The Times paper. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," the announcement read.

Rose Leslie, Kit Harington

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

Shortly after their engagement was revealed, Harington admitted on the Jonathan Ross Show that he botched his proposal to Leslie.

"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early," Harington said. "Sorry that's a really bad expression!"

After realizing what he just said, the actor then explained, "What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load."

Back in March, Leslie dished to E! News about how wedding planning was going amid her filming schedule for The Good Fight and Harington's for Game of Thrones.

The actress admitted that figuring out "tiny little details" over FaceTime or email "is hard" and the distance "does make things a little bit trickier, but no, for the most part we agreed on most things," she said with a laugh. "Which is good."

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke also recently opened up about the couple's upcoming wedding, telling Vanity Fair, "Their wedding is going to be siiiiick."

