Tracee Ellis Ross Was a Gold Mine of Beauty Tips This Week

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., May. 25, 2018 11:04 AM
We can always count on Tracee Ellis Ross to put on a good face—then teach us how it's done.
The Black-ish star is constantly sharing her beauty secrets, from how to keep her skin fresh on an airplane to the surprising bold makeup product she wears at the gym. This week, her Instagram posts compiled into one beauty master class, covering everything from wellness to anti-aging techniques to oil control to the perfect summer lip color.
Let's recap!
On Saturdays, it's all about work-life balance. An easy, low-cast way to do this? The actress draws a nice bath and relaxes with a nice beverage. They say a glass of red wine a day is good for your health, after all. Not only does it contain antioxidants but a study published in the Journal of Physiology found red wine contains resveratrol, a natural compound that "may enhance exercise training and performance," it stated.
On Tuesday, the Golden Globe winner showed us how she barely ages. Tracee recorded herself in a glam chair, getting her hair done, while massaging her visage with two different face rollers. These ancient tools help promote blood circulation and therefore de-puffs skin along the way. "SWIPING AWAY THE YEARS ~ with face massage / de-puffer tools (this is what happens when you buy sh*t on Instagram) just to be clear...I have no interest in going back in time but I'm always game for some self-care or a beauty treatment!" she captioned her post. "Every swipe I get younger," she said in the video. Tracee is not alone—models use jade rollers backstage at fashion shows, and some can even help with acne breakouts. We're also big fans of the ReFa CARAT, the Rolls-Royce of face rollers.
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on
Don't get it twisted—stars have to combat oil excess, too. Like many, Tracee uses oil-absorbing sheets as well! Though the star had a little more fun with hers, wishing fans a "Happy Tuesday" with a piece of paper covering her lips, it's also a genius technique to ensure lip pigment lasts. You can prep your lips with a balm, and then blot away any excess, to create a nice moisturized base for your pigment that won't smear. Or to get the most out of your lip product, apply a layer of color onto your lips, use the blotting paper to push in existing pigment and take off any excess, then reapply another layer—this will help your product last for a few more hours.
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on
On Friday morning, Tracee introduced us to the perfect summer lip color: a coral orange. If you're afraid to rock the bold color, take note from the actress' makeup look, and pair the vibrant hue with darker, bolder brows and neutral eyes. Even Jessica Alba chimed in about the look, adding "Love" in the comments.
Thanks for the beauty inspiration, Tracee!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?