For as long as I've been alive, acne has been a real life issue for me.

Over the years I've done it all (no zit cream or expensive facial has gone untested), but it wasn't until I heeded some much needed, albeit unusual, advice from Nurse Jamie (Khloe Kardashian and Shay Mitchell are fans of the pro, btw) that my acne started to disappear—for good.

For once in my life, her advice did not include a laundry list of expensive new products to invest in. Quite the opposite, in fact. Because my skin is super-sensitive (spoiler: if you have acne, yours is too), I needed pull back on the products and start incorporating her Instant Uplift beauty tool into my nightly routine—pronto.