Designer Emilia Wickstead Implies Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Is a Rip-Off

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 25, 2018 9:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, beauty

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

One designer thinks Meghan Markle's wedding dress looks a little familiar.

Emilia Wickstead, one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers, believes the Givenchy dress worn by Meghan during her royal wedding to Prince Harry over the weekend looks very similar to one of her own gowns.

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," Emilia said of Meghan's wedding gown (via Daily Mail). "Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It's an Emilia Wickstead dress.'"

Meghan's wedding day dress was created by Givenchy's creative director, Clare Waight Keller. And while many loved the gown the bride chose for her special day, designer Emilia has a few critiques.

Read

Meghan Markle's Coat of Arms Proves She'll Always Be a California Girl at Heart

DM reports that Emilia said of Meghan's dress, "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose."

She also wasn't a fan of Meghan's hair for the ceremony, adding, "I was like, 'Hold the wisps [of her hair] back — it's a Royal Wedding for God's sake.'"

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Moments

Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on Saturday, May 19, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of friends and family, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Doria Ragland and Prince Charles, who walked Meghan down the aisle.

Celebrity guests Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Elton John, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were also there to witness Harry and Meghan tie the knot.

On Tuesday, three days after her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan made her royal debut at a garden party held in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

Earlier today, the Duchess of Sussex's Coat of Arms was revealed to the world. Check it out HERE.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Wedding Dress , Royals , Royal Wedding , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Shawn Mendes, New York Magazine

Shawn Mendes' New Album Is Officially Here! Vote for Your Favorite Song Now

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's Coat of Arms Proves She'll Always Be a California Girl at Heart

Nicki Minaj, SNL

Nicki Minaj Says She's Dating Eminem

Rose McGowan, Megyn Kelly

Rose McGowan Reacts to Harvey Weinstein's Arrest: "We Got You"

The Good Fight

The Good Fight Season 2 Finale Is Here and It's Time You Paid Attention to This Drama

Harvey Weinstein, Handcuffed

Harvey Weinstein Arrested, Charged With Rape and Sex Abuse

Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper Said Making This The Office Video With Mindy Kaling Was One of the Best Days of Her Life

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.