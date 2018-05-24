How Blake Lively Helped Ryan Reynolds Reconcile With His Dad

Mr. Guy Aroch for MRPORTER.COM
by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 24, 2018 5:45 AM
Mr. Guy Aroch for MRPORTER.COM
Admittedly, Ryan Reynolds didn't have the easiest upbringing.
The Deadpool 2 star grew up in a lower-middle-class family in Vancouver, the youngest of four boys. As Reynolds tells Mr. Porter, he had a "complicated" and "fractured" relationship with his late father, whom he describes as "a former cop, former boxer, full-time landmine." His father, who died in 2015 after battling Parkinson's disease, was "good in many ways," but he was "tough," too. "This is not meant to be some sob story—everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard—but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy," he recalls. "I know that, throughout my life, I've dealt with anxiety in different ways."
Reynolds wouldn't wish his anxiety "on anyone," but he believes it's also a "great" fuel. "I mean, my God, it's the anti- complacency pill, but it's also something that you need to manage." The actor tends to "get pretty depressed," but exercise helps him cope. "Otherwise, I start to get a little bummed. For me, it is more psychological. Exercise is a means of expelling those demons."
And the actor has always relied on comedy to ease his anxieties. "I'll look for the joke in things so that I don't look for the sadness and the grief," he says. In that regard, Reynolds adds, "My brothers and I are all very, very close," and they "all share a bit of that type of humor together."
Mr. Guy Aroch for MRPORTER.COM
Mr. Guy Aroch for MRPORTER.COM
(The actor first opened up about his struggles with anxiety in The New York Times.)
Reynolds had a falling out with his father, but his wife, Blake Lively, encouraged him to repair their relationship before he passed away. According to the actor, "She has a gift for foresight."
After their reconciliation, the couple named their first daughter after his father. "It felt right," Reynolds says. "All family relationships come with some complications. For better or worse, all roads lead to here. At the end of the day, it's easier to focus on the good stuff than the bad. My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy." The couple's second daughter was born in the fall of 2016, Reynolds is now surrounded by female energy. "I love being a dad," he gushes. "It's the best thing that ever happened to me."
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!