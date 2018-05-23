Why Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are the Couple Bachelor Nation Has Been Rooting for This Whole Time

As journeys go, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's was dramatic. Dare we say the most dramatic in Bachelor franchise history?

When former nanny Iaconetti first spied Kaitlyn Bristowe's freshly scorned suitor on the Bachelor in Paradise beach in June 2015, she quickly declared him her soulmate. Never mind the feelings she had just professed months earlier to Bachelor Chris Soules. This was it.

Haibon was, how you say, less convinced. While he found her "really hot", he worried she was far too emotional for him, and far too different from the shy, soft-spoken girls he'd gravitated towards in the past.

But any he's just not that into you signals the onetime restaurant manager may have given off did little to squelch Iaconetti's determination. After she fended off other hopefuls (bye, Clare Crawley!), she even snagged a card to the fantasy suite where the self-professed virgin speculated she just might do you know what. Instead, she lost her heart. Haibon broke off their romance, hopped the next flight back to Rhode Island and left Iaconetti in what, at times, can feel like her natural state: crying in front of a camera.