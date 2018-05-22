Jourdan Dunn's Killer One-Piece and More Celeb-Designed Swimwear

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., May. 22, 2018 5:15 PM

ESC: Celebrity Swimwear Brands

Instagram

Are you ready for summer '18?

Before you can experience a summer you'll never forget, you'll need a few things: epic sunglasses, pool-ready sandals—try a translucent heel for pool parties—a cover-up fit for a queen and a killer bathing suit. When these elements are brought together with style, you're guaranteed to be beach fashion goals.

Case in point: Jourdan Dunn's resort style. The model, who's now a representative of the Solid & Striped swimwear campaign, demonstrates how to do summer right in an one-piece from the line, paired with pale pink sunglasses, a breezy cover-up and golden heels.

Photos

18 Celeb Swimsuits That You'll Love on, Based on Your Favorite Part of Your Body

Jourdan isn't the only star killing the swimsuit game. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Ashley Graham and Joan Smalls are releasing their own lines to give their fans an opportunity to post their own Instagram-perfect photos.

Shop our favorite swimsuits from celebrity swimwear lines below! 

Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star partners with her sister, Kendall Jenner, to design swimsuits that look good around the world. Considering that the sisters have different body types, these swimsuits consider women with straight and curvy figures.

ESC: Best Swimsuits from Celeb Swimwear

Kendall + Kylie

V Bikini Top, $78; High Cut Bikini Bottom, $68

ESC: Celebrity Swimwear Brands

Instagram

Joan Smalls

It's official: Joan Smalls has released her first swimwear line. The model has partnered with Smart & Sexy to create super-affordable pieces that you can rock all summer long.

ESC: Best Swimsuits from Celeb Swimwear

Smart & Sexy

Joan Smalls Zip-Up Front One Piece Swimsuit, $28

ESC: Celebrity Swimwear Brands

Instagram

Jourdan Dunn

The model, along with Lily Alridge, Elsa Hosk and Josephine Skriver, is partnering with Solid & Striped to create a line that's Insta-worthy.

ESC: Best Swimsuits from Celeb Swimwear

Solid & Striped

The Nina, $178

ESC: Celebrity Swimwear Brands

Instagram

Ashley Graham

The model has had a longtime partnership with Swimsuits for All, making swimwear for every shape. This season, Brook Shields is going in on the action.

ESC: Best Swimsuits from Celeb Swimwear

Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All

Ritzy Swimsuit, Now $84

ESC: Celebrity Swimwear Brands

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski for Inamorata

Emily's swimwear line will make you swoon.

Orpheus Top, $75; Orpheus Bottom, $75

